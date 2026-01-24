Left Menu

Mobile net services in restored in Assam districts

Mobile internet services in Assams violence-hit Kokrajhar and Chirang districts were restored on Saturday following improvement in the law and order situation, official orders said. Mobile services providers operating in both the districts have been directed to restore internetmobile data services with immediate effect, the orders said.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 24-01-2026 21:59 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 21:59 IST
Mobile internet services in Assam's violence-hit Kokrajhar and Chirang districts were restored on Saturday following improvement in the law and order situation, official orders said. In separate orders by the Political (A) Department, authorities said since normalcy has been largely restored and there are no further apprehension of public unrest or breach of public peace and tranquility at present, mobile internet services are being restored. Mobile services providers operating in both the districts have been directed to restore internet/mobile data services with immediate effect, the orders said. Mobile internet services were suspended in these two Bodoland Territorial Region districts on Tuesday following tension between Bodos and Adivasis in Kokrajhar over a road accident the previous day, in which two persons were killed. Members of the two communities had blocked a national highway, burned tyres, set ablaze a government office and attacked the Karigaon police outpost, leading to a law and order situation. Additional security reinforcements, including four columns of the Army, were deployed to patrol the sensitive areas and the situation was brought under control, officials had said.

