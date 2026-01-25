A Memorable Encounter with Sir Mark Tully
Shraddha Belsaray-Kharkar, a retired director from Maharashtra Government's information department, vividly recalls her 1991 meeting with Sir Mark Tully. During her tenure as District Information Officer in Dhule, Tully visited her seeking insights on the Sardar Sarovar project.
Belsaray-Kharkar reminisced how she offered Indian snacks and facilitated Tully's visit to see rehabilitation work. Despite bureaucratic reprimands for speaking to the media, her collaboration with Tully resulted in positive BBC coverage.
Following news of Tully's death at 90 in Delhi, she fondly remembered his professionalism and dedication, reflecting on the impact of their brief encounter.
