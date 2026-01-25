Left Menu

Tragic Elephant Encounter in Jharkhand

A 27-year-old man, Karamchand Soren, was trampled to death by wild elephants in Bokaro district, Jharkhand. The incident took place in Darhabeda village. His family received initial relief, and further compensation will be provided as per state rules for elephant attack fatalities.

Tragic Elephant Encounter in Jharkhand
  • Country:
  • India

A 27-year-old man was fatally trampled by wild elephants in Jharkhand's Bokaro district, authorities confirmed on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday night in Darhabeda village, under Mahuatand police jurisdiction. A herd of elephants reportedly destroyed the wall of Karamchand Soren's residence, leading to his death, stated District Forest Officer Sandeep Sinde.

The victim's body was sent for post-mortem at a government hospital, and his family was granted immediate financial aid. Full compensation, as stipulated by state regulations, will follow official procedures. The standard compensation for elephant-attack deaths is Rs 4 lakh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

