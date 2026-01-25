Tragic Elephant Encounter in Jharkhand

A 27-year-old man was fatally trampled by wild elephants in Jharkhand's Bokaro district, authorities confirmed on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday night in Darhabeda village, under Mahuatand police jurisdiction. A herd of elephants reportedly destroyed the wall of Karamchand Soren's residence, leading to his death, stated District Forest Officer Sandeep Sinde.

The victim's body was sent for post-mortem at a government hospital, and his family was granted immediate financial aid. Full compensation, as stipulated by state regulations, will follow official procedures. The standard compensation for elephant-attack deaths is Rs 4 lakh.

(With inputs from agencies.)