Tragedy Strikes in Jharkhand: Missing Disabled Girl Found Dead

The body of a 15-year-old disabled girl, missing since December 28, was discovered on a hilltop in Jharkhand's Chatra district. Despite thorough searches, the police were unable to locate her. A post-mortem has been conducted, and forensic evidence gathered, though no murder clues were found.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 25-01-2026 20:32 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 20:32 IST
A tragic incident unfolded in Jharkhand's Chatra district as the body of a 15-year-old disabled girl was found on a remote hilltop. Missing since December 28, her disappearance had prompted extensive searches by local police.

The body was discovered on Saturday in the Gidhaur police station area after locals were alerted by a foul odor. Subsequent investigations led to a post-mortem at Sadar Hospital before the body was returned to the grieving family.

According to Simaria's SDPO Shubham Khandelwal, the girl had vanished during a picnic outing with other children. As of now, authorities have found no clues indicating foul play, but the site remains sealed with collected forensic evidence for further investigation.

