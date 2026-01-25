Left Menu

P Narayanan: Unsung Literary Luminary Honored with Padma Vibhushan

Veteran journalist and senior RSS leader P Narayanan was unexpectedly awarded the Padma Vibhushan, recognizing his contributions to literature and education. Narayanan, hailing from Manakkad, was a founding member of Janmabhumi daily and wrote extensively for it. His influence extended into various key organizational roles within the RSS and the Bharatiya Jana Sangh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 25-01-2026 22:13 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 22:13 IST
In a surprising turn of events, veteran journalist and senior RSS leader P Narayanan has been awarded the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian honor, for his contributions to literature and education. Narayanan expressed his surprise at receiving such recognition, stating he never anticipated such an honor.

Narayanan, a native of Manakkad near Thodupuzha, has been a stalwart in the literary field, authoring and translating numerous books. He played a pivotal role in the inception of the Janmabhumi daily, serving as its founding member and chief editor. His influential column, 'Sanghapatham,' ran from 1999 to 2025 in the publication.

Beyond journalism, Narayanan has been a significant figure within the RSS, holding several key positions including the state organizational general secretary of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh from 1967 to 1977 and later, a national executive committee member. He also dedicated his efforts as the state organizational secretary of the Swadeshi Jagaran Manch.

(With inputs from agencies.)

