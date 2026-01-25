Justice K T Thomas Honored with Padma Vibhushan for Public Affairs Contribution

Justice K T Thomas, a former Supreme Court judge, has been awarded the prestigious Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian award, for his notable contributions to public affairs.

This accolade highlights his active role in judicial committees, including membership in the Mullaperiyar Dam Committee, showcasing his impactful legal legacy.

Born in 1937, Thomas began his legal journey in Kerala, advancing to the Supreme Court where he served until 2002. His remarkable career included opportunities such as heading a Lokpal search, a role he declined in 2014.