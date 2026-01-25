Left Menu

Justice K T Thomas Honored with Padma Vibhushan for Public Affairs Contribution

Justice K T Thomas, a retired Supreme Court judge, received the Padma Vibhushan for his contributions to public affairs. Notably part of the Mullaperiyar Dam Committee, he declined a Lokpal role in 2014. His legal career began in 1960 at the Kerala High Court, later serving on both the High Court and Supreme Court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 25-01-2026 20:48 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 20:48 IST
Justice K T Thomas, a former Supreme Court judge, has been awarded the prestigious Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian award, for his notable contributions to public affairs.

This accolade highlights his active role in judicial committees, including membership in the Mullaperiyar Dam Committee, showcasing his impactful legal legacy.

Born in 1937, Thomas began his legal journey in Kerala, advancing to the Supreme Court where he served until 2002. His remarkable career included opportunities such as heading a Lokpal search, a role he declined in 2014.

