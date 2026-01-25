Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Immigration Agents' Shooting in Minneapolis

A U.S. citizen, Alex Pretti, was shot by immigration agents in Minneapolis, sparking protests and tensions between state and federal officials. Bystander videos challenge official accounts, showing Pretti unarmed during the altercation. The incident follows similar events, raising questions about immigration enforcement tactics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2026 10:10 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 10:10 IST
In Minneapolis, a U.S. citizen was shot by immigration agents, igniting public outrage and demonstrations. Officials claim self-defense; however, eyewitness videos suggest otherwise, showing Alex Pretti unarmed amidst the confrontation.

The incident has exacerbated tensions between state and federal authorities, as local leaders demand an independent investigation after being blocked from the federal inquiry.

This shooting adds fuel to the ongoing debate over the Trump administration's immigration policies, with several recent incidents raising concerns about their impact on community safety and civil liberties.

