Jharkhand Set for Civic Polls After Court Pressure

The Jharkhand State Election Commission announced civic polls for 48 urban local bodies, including Ranchi, scheduled for February 23. The results will be declared on February 27. The elections have faced delays and administrative control by officials, but pressure from the high court prompted the announcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 27-01-2026 14:55 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 14:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Jharkhand State Election Commission has announced that the long-pending civic polls for 48 urban local bodies, including Ranchi, are scheduled for February 23. The vote count is set to follow on February 27.

State Election Commissioner Alka Tiwari revealed that these elections will occur in a single phase, with candidates supported by political parties but not running on party symbols. This decision comes in response to the Jharkhand High Court's criticism of the government's delay in holding local body elections.

Due to a three-year postponement, all civic bodies remain under the government's administrative control. With the timeline laid out in November 2025, the commission promised to wrap up election-related formalities and issue the necessary notifications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

