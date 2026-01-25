Celebrating Democracy: President Murmu Highlights Power of Voting on National Voters' Day

On National Voters' Day, President Droupadi Murmu underscored the crucial role of responsible voting in fortifying India's democratic system. Addressing a gathering, she praised the active participation of women voters and stressed the need for all citizens to use their votes wisely, keeping in mind constitutional ideals.

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan highlighted the resilience of India's democracy, celebrating the country's electoral journey over the past 75 years. He emphasized that voting is not only a right but a responsibility that contributes to inclusive democratic processes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on citizens to honor democratic values by participating in elections, viewing voter participation as both a privilege and duty. Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also highlighted the significance of fair and free elections in maintaining India's vibrant democracy.