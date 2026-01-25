Celebrating Democracy: President Murmu Highlights Power of Voting on National Voters' Day
President Droupadi Murmu emphasized the importance of exercising the right to vote wisely on National Voters' Day. She praised women voters and urged all citizens to vote with responsibility. Vice President Radhakrishnan and Prime Minister Modi echoed her sentiments, highlighting the significance of voter participation in strengthening democracy.
On National Voters' Day, President Droupadi Murmu underscored the crucial role of responsible voting in fortifying India's democratic system. Addressing a gathering, she praised the active participation of women voters and stressed the need for all citizens to use their votes wisely, keeping in mind constitutional ideals.
Vice President C P Radhakrishnan highlighted the resilience of India's democracy, celebrating the country's electoral journey over the past 75 years. He emphasized that voting is not only a right but a responsibility that contributes to inclusive democratic processes.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on citizens to honor democratic values by participating in elections, viewing voter participation as both a privilege and duty. Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also highlighted the significance of fair and free elections in maintaining India's vibrant democracy.