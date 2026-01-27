Karnataka Leaders Rally Against MGNREGA Repeal: A Call to Action

In a vocal demonstration of dissent, Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, along with Deputy CM D K Shivakumar and senior Congress figures, spearheaded a 'Raj Bhavan Chalo' protest march on Tuesday. This act of defiance was aimed at opposing the central government's decision to replace MGNREGA with the VB-G RAM G Act.

As demonstrators advanced towards Lok Bhavan, the state's governor residence, they delivered a memo to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, expressing their staunch opposition to the new rural employment law. Siddaramaiah lambasted the Union government for allegedly erasing the existing framework that protected rural employment and curtailed Panchayat rights.

The leaders vowed to continue their protests until the rural employment structure under MGNREGA is reinstated, warning of political repercussions for the BJP. They urged citizens to agitate in villages, opposing what they termed as an attack on rural livelihoods by the central government.

(With inputs from agencies.)