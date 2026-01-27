Left Menu

Congress MP Fined Over Highway Protest Incident

Shafi Parambil, Congress MP, was sentenced to remain in court until its proceedings concluded and fined Rs 1,000 by a Kerala court in a 2022 highway blockade case involving Youth Congress protests related to Rahul Gandhi's office vandalism in Wayanad.

Shafi Parambil
In a significant development, a Kerala court has sentenced Congress Member of Parliament Shafi Parambil to remain in court until its proceedings conclude. The Judicial First Class Magistrate Court-I also issued a Rs 1,000 fine related to a 2022 national highway blockade case.

The case was filed following protests by Youth Congress members against alleged vandalism at Rahul Gandhi's parliamentary office in Wayanad. An arrest warrant had been previously issued against Parambil for his failure to appear in court regarding these charges.

On Tuesday, Parambil complied with the court's order by appearing in court, leading to the sentence. The magistrate's decision marks a noteworthy ruling in the political protest incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

