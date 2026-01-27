Slovakia Challenges EU's Russian Gas Ban

Slovakia is set to legally contest the European Union's recent decision to impose a ban on Russian gas imports, a move approved by a qualified majority. This was disclosed by Prime Minister Robert Fico and reported by the news outlet Dennik N.

The EU member countries had reached a consensus on Monday to enact the ban by the end of 2027. Although this decision garnered wide support, Slovakia and Hungary were notable dissenters.

The ban forms a part of the EU's broader strategy to minimize its energy reliance on Russian supplies amid ongoing geopolitical tensions. The lawsuit by Slovakia, a country significantly reliant on Russian energy, underscores the internal divisions within the EU regarding the strategy's implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)