Slovakia Challenges EU's Russian Gas Ban

Slovakia plans to file a lawsuit against the EU's decision to ban Russian gas imports, as announced by Prime Minister Robert Fico. Despite Slovakia and Hungary's opposition, the EU finalized its decision to implement the ban by late 2027, aiming to reduce energy dependence on Russia.

Updated: 27-01-2026 16:07 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 16:07 IST
Slovakia is set to legally contest the European Union's recent decision to impose a ban on Russian gas imports, a move approved by a qualified majority. This was disclosed by Prime Minister Robert Fico and reported by the news outlet Dennik N.

The EU member countries had reached a consensus on Monday to enact the ban by the end of 2027. Although this decision garnered wide support, Slovakia and Hungary were notable dissenters.

The ban forms a part of the EU's broader strategy to minimize its energy reliance on Russian supplies amid ongoing geopolitical tensions. The lawsuit by Slovakia, a country significantly reliant on Russian energy, underscores the internal divisions within the EU regarding the strategy's implications.

