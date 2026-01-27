Dutch Court Upholds Uber Drivers' Independent Status

In a significant legal decision, a Dutch court has overruled a 2021 judgment, affirming that Uber drivers in the Netherlands are to be considered independent entrepreneurs rather than employees.

The court emphasized individual circumstances, acknowledging the drivers' investments and their autonomy over work hours and ride acceptance. Uber greeted the decision as a triumph for driver independence.

Despite the opposition from the labor union FNV, which advocated for employee status and related benefits, the ruling sets a precedent for self-employment classification for rideshare drivers, amidst contrasting international court judgments on similar cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)