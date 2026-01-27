Left Menu

Dutch Court Upholds Uber Drivers' Independent Status

A Dutch court has ruled that Uber drivers in the Netherlands are independent entrepreneurs, overturning a previous decision. The court dismissed claims from the labor union FNV that drivers should be classified as employees. Uber sees this as a victory for driver flexibility and independence.

27-01-2026
In a significant legal decision, a Dutch court has overruled a 2021 judgment, affirming that Uber drivers in the Netherlands are to be considered independent entrepreneurs rather than employees.

The court emphasized individual circumstances, acknowledging the drivers' investments and their autonomy over work hours and ride acceptance. Uber greeted the decision as a triumph for driver independence.

Despite the opposition from the labor union FNV, which advocated for employee status and related benefits, the ruling sets a precedent for self-employment classification for rideshare drivers, amidst contrasting international court judgments on similar cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

