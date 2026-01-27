Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Lauds Mamata's Courage in Battling BJP's Expansive Influence

Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav praised West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee for her effective opposition to the BJP, claiming she is countering the BJP better than anyone else in India. He criticized the BJP-EC collaboration in the SIR exercise, pledging support to Banerjee's ongoing efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 27-01-2026 17:46 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 17:46 IST
Akhilesh Yadav Lauds Mamata's Courage in Battling BJP's Expansive Influence
Akhilesh Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

In an assertive statement this Tuesday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav hailed Mamata Banerjee as India's robust opposition force against the BJP's political stronghold. Yadav highlighted that while others have faltered, Banerjee stands resilient in defending democracy.

A meeting at the state secretariat, Nabanna, between Yadav and Banerjee saw high praises for her courage amid election tensions and the contentious SIR exercise, which Yadav claims is a BJP ploy in concert with the Election Commission to destabilize secular India's voting landscape.

Yadav asserted that such strategies were geared towards engineering defeat. He solidified support for Banerjee's agenda in West Bengal, lauding her past triumphs against oppositional forces like the Enforcement Directorate and affirming his party's backing in her campaigns.

TRENDING

1
Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

 India
2
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
3
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global
4
La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026