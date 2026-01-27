Akhilesh Yadav Lauds Mamata's Courage in Battling BJP's Expansive Influence

In an assertive statement this Tuesday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav hailed Mamata Banerjee as India's robust opposition force against the BJP's political stronghold. Yadav highlighted that while others have faltered, Banerjee stands resilient in defending democracy.

A meeting at the state secretariat, Nabanna, between Yadav and Banerjee saw high praises for her courage amid election tensions and the contentious SIR exercise, which Yadav claims is a BJP ploy in concert with the Election Commission to destabilize secular India's voting landscape.

Yadav asserted that such strategies were geared towards engineering defeat. He solidified support for Banerjee's agenda in West Bengal, lauding her past triumphs against oppositional forces like the Enforcement Directorate and affirming his party's backing in her campaigns.