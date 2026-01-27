Tripura's Chief Minister Rejects Roman Script for Kokborok Amid Cultural Concerns

Tripura's Chief Minister Manik Saha has firmly opposed the introduction of the Roman script for the Kokborok language, citing cultural preservation as a key concern.

Speaking at a party event in South Tripura, Saha underscored the importance of tribal heritage, urging tribal intellectuals to devise their own script for Kokborok.

This stance comes as the Tipra Motha Party, an ally of Saha's ruling BJP, pushes for script change ahead of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council elections.

