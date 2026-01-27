India-Italy Relations: A New Era of Strategic Partnerships

Italian President Sergio Mattarella emphasized the strong foundational values shared by Delhi and Rome, such as democracy and the rule of law, forecasting a bright future for India-Italy relations. Both nations are committed to a rapidly expanding partnership that promises mutual benefits.

In a message to President Droupadi Murmu on India's 77th Republic Day, Mattarella expressed hope for strengthened synergies across all sectors of their bilateral agenda and within India-European Union relations. The Italian Embassy shared this translated message earlier this week.

India celebrated its 77th Republic Day with a grand display attended by EU leaders, coinciding with the announcement of a landmark free trade agreement with the EU, heralded by leaders as a blueprint for shared prosperity, accompanied by a strategic defence pact and mobility accord.

