Left Menu

India-Italy Relations: A New Era of Strategic Partnerships

India and Italy are deepening their relationship, sharing values like democracy, with cooperation expanding in all sectors, marked by a joint action plan. The bilateral ties promise mutual benefits and stability and are set to enhance India's ties with the European Union amid new trade agreements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2026 15:42 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 15:42 IST
India-Italy Relations: A New Era of Strategic Partnerships
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Italian President Sergio Mattarella emphasized the strong foundational values shared by Delhi and Rome, such as democracy and the rule of law, forecasting a bright future for India-Italy relations. Both nations are committed to a rapidly expanding partnership that promises mutual benefits.

In a message to President Droupadi Murmu on India's 77th Republic Day, Mattarella expressed hope for strengthened synergies across all sectors of their bilateral agenda and within India-European Union relations. The Italian Embassy shared this translated message earlier this week.

India celebrated its 77th Republic Day with a grand display attended by EU leaders, coinciding with the announcement of a landmark free trade agreement with the EU, heralded by leaders as a blueprint for shared prosperity, accompanied by a strategic defence pact and mobility accord.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

 India
2
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
3
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global
4
La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026