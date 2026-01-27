India-Italy Relations: A New Era of Strategic Partnerships
India and Italy are deepening their relationship, sharing values like democracy, with cooperation expanding in all sectors, marked by a joint action plan. The bilateral ties promise mutual benefits and stability and are set to enhance India's ties with the European Union amid new trade agreements.
Italian President Sergio Mattarella emphasized the strong foundational values shared by Delhi and Rome, such as democracy and the rule of law, forecasting a bright future for India-Italy relations. Both nations are committed to a rapidly expanding partnership that promises mutual benefits.
In a message to President Droupadi Murmu on India's 77th Republic Day, Mattarella expressed hope for strengthened synergies across all sectors of their bilateral agenda and within India-European Union relations. The Italian Embassy shared this translated message earlier this week.
India celebrated its 77th Republic Day with a grand display attended by EU leaders, coinciding with the announcement of a landmark free trade agreement with the EU, heralded by leaders as a blueprint for shared prosperity, accompanied by a strategic defence pact and mobility accord.
Monday was a historic day when EU leaders participated in India's Republic Day celebrations: Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
