Delhi Tribunal Grants Justice: Rs 34 Lakh Awarded in Tragic Road Accident Case

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal in Delhi has announced a compensation sum exceeding Rs 34 lakh for the family of Asif, a 28-year-old who tragically lost his life in a road accident in 2019.

In a decision rendered by Presiding Officer Vijay Kumar Jha, it was revealed that Asif was fatally injured after a speeding truck rammed into his bike from behind near Sikandarpur Cut in the Bhopura area of Ghaziabad on November 8, 2019.

Based on eyewitness accounts, medical reports, and criminal case files, the tribunal concluded that the truck driver was responsible due to reckless driving. The tribunal ordered the insurance company to release the compensation within 30 days, firmly dismissing any claims that the involved vehicle was not to blame.