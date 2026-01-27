Left Menu

Delhi Tribunal Grants Justice: Rs 34 Lakh Awarded in Tragic Road Accident Case

A tribunal in Delhi awarded Rs 34 lakh to the family of Asif, a man who died in a 2019 road accident. The ruling, based on evidence showing a truck driver's negligence, mandated the insurance company to pay. Asif's family successfully claimed compensation for their loss.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2026 16:19 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 16:19 IST
The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal in Delhi has announced a compensation sum exceeding Rs 34 lakh for the family of Asif, a 28-year-old who tragically lost his life in a road accident in 2019.

In a decision rendered by Presiding Officer Vijay Kumar Jha, it was revealed that Asif was fatally injured after a speeding truck rammed into his bike from behind near Sikandarpur Cut in the Bhopura area of Ghaziabad on November 8, 2019.

Based on eyewitness accounts, medical reports, and criminal case files, the tribunal concluded that the truck driver was responsible due to reckless driving. The tribunal ordered the insurance company to release the compensation within 30 days, firmly dismissing any claims that the involved vehicle was not to blame.

