Diplomatic Tensions Rise: Iran Warns Italy Over EU Terrorist Label

Iran summoned Italy's ambassador in response to Rome's push to include the Revolutionary Guards on the EU's terrorist register. Iran's foreign ministry warned that such labeling could have damaging repercussions and urged the Italian foreign minister to reconsider his stance against Iran.

Updated: 27-01-2026 17:57 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 17:57 IST
Iran's foreign ministry has taken diplomatic action by summoning Italy's ambassador. This move responds to Rome's attempts to list the Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist entity within the European Union's register, according to state media reports.

The situation has escalated with Iran voicing concerns over what it describes as the 'destructive consequences' of such a designation. The Revolutionary Guards are a significant part of Iran's military and political landscape.

In light of these developments, Iran is urging Italian officials to reevaluate their stance. The Iranian foreign ministry has specifically called on the Italian foreign minister to rectify what it terms 'ill-considered approaches toward Iran.'

