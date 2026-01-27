Gauteng Cracks Down on Illegal Scholar Transport, Urges Operators to Regularise

The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport has issued a firm warning to scholar transport operators operating without valid licences, calling on them to regularise their operations immediately or face intensified enforcement action across the province.

MEC for Roads and Transport Kedibone Diale-Tlabela said the department is willing to work with operators who act in good faith, but stressed that compliance with the law is non-negotiable, given the safety risks involved.

“Scholar transport is a safety-critical service. The safety and dignity of our learners remain non-negotiable,” Diale-Tlabela said. “We will work with operators who genuinely want to comply, but the law will be enforced without fear or favour.”

Licensing Law and Growing Pressure

In terms of the National Land Traffic Act, 2009 (Sections 54 and 62), all public transport operators must hold a valid operating licence to transport passengers for a fee. This requirement applies fully to scholar transport services.

The department revealed that it has already issued more than 1 000 operating licence application forms to aspiring scholar transport operators, alongside detailed guidance on application requirements—demonstrating its commitment to improving regulation and service delivery within the sector.

Operators Voice Frustrations

On Monday, more than 500 scholar transport operators gathered at the department’s head office in Commissioner Street, Johannesburg, to raise concerns over long-standing delays and challenges in the issuing of operating licences. The engagement highlighted how licensing bottlenecks have prevented many operators from formalising and sustaining their businesses.

The MEC acknowledged that some concerns were legitimate, particularly information gaps around documentation and application procedures, but warned against unlawful tactics.

“As a provincial government, we will not condone disruptions, shutdowns or intimidation aimed at forcing the department to overlook non-compliance,” Diale-Tlabela said.

“In many cases, resistance to compliance arises because vehicles or documentation do not meet the required standards. If you cannot meet the minimum legal requirements to safely transport learners, you have no business operating in this space.”

Enforcement to Intensify

The department confirmed that law-enforcement operations will intensify province-wide and reiterated that no operator may legally provide scholar transport services without an approved licence.

Parents, guardians and community members have been urged to report reckless driving or unsafe scholar transport vehicles to the Gauteng Traffic Inspectorate on 0800 428 8364.

What Operators Need to Apply

Operators applying for a scholar transport operating licence must submit the following documents in person, at a cost of R600 per application:

Copy of contract (for contracted services)

Certified copy of South African ID

Certified copy of valid driver’s licence and PrDP

Valid police clearance certificate

Certified copy of vehicle registration (CoR)

Certified copy of roadworthy certificate (CoF)

Original SARS tax compliance status

Proof of residential address

Recommendation letter from a school (original signature and stamp)

List of learners with parent/guardian contact details

Proof of insurance, including indemnity cover

Route description

For CKs/businesses: ID copies of directors and matching documentation

Any additional documentation required by the department

Applications can be submitted during working hours at the following Transport Operating Licensing Administrative Board (TOLAB) offices:

Tshwane : 230 Lilian Ngoyi Street, Pretoria Central

Johannesburg : 45 Commissioner Street, Marshalltown

Ekurhuleni : 1 Hardach Street, Germiston

West Rand : Kagiso Drive & Mmusi Street, Kagiso

Sedibeng: 45 Commissioner Street, Marshalltown, Johannesburg

Learner Safety Comes First

Diale-Tlabela concluded that while the department remains open to engagement, learner safety will always take precedence.

“Our learners’ lives are not negotiable. Regularisation is the only path forward for this sector,” she said.