Bridging Cultures: Indo-French Art and Cultural Exchange

On Saturday, Emmanuel Bottiau, director of Alliance Française, emphasized the importance of art and cultural programs in bridging Indo-French cultures.

The French Embassy in India and Alliance Française have organized 'Elevation,' a performing arts event dedicated to promoting dialogue and artistic exchange. This initiative aligns with the cultural center's goal of strengthening Indo-French ties through art.

The program included a special performance combining French art with Indian disciplines, such as Mallakhamb, and featured notable artists like Yoann Bourgeois. It underscores France's commitment to cultural exchange and innovation, coinciding with President Emmanuel Macron's upcoming visit to India and the 2026 Indo-French Innovation year.

