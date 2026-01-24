Left Menu

Bridging Cultures: Indo-French Art and Cultural Exchange

The French Embassy in India, in collaboration with Alliance Française, has launched 'Elevation,' a performing arts program aimed at fostering Indo-French cultural dialogue. Highlighting cross-cultural exchanges, the initiative features performances blending French art with Indian traditions like Mallakhamb. The program supports cultural bridges and enhances international relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 24-01-2026 19:52 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 19:52 IST
Bridging Cultures: Indo-French Art and Cultural Exchange
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, Emmanuel Bottiau, director of Alliance Française, emphasized the importance of art and cultural programs in bridging Indo-French cultures.

The French Embassy in India and Alliance Française have organized 'Elevation,' a performing arts event dedicated to promoting dialogue and artistic exchange. This initiative aligns with the cultural center's goal of strengthening Indo-French ties through art.

The program included a special performance combining French art with Indian disciplines, such as Mallakhamb, and featured notable artists like Yoann Bourgeois. It underscores France's commitment to cultural exchange and innovation, coinciding with President Emmanuel Macron's upcoming visit to India and the 2026 Indo-French Innovation year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

 India
2
HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

 India
3
ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agriculture

ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agricul...

 India
4
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Case

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Cas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026