ACB Sting: District Revenue Officer Arrested for Bribe

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) executed a sting operation at the Palnadu District Collector's office on Saturday, capturing District Revenue Officer Murali in the act of accepting a Rs 3 lakh bribe.

According to ACB officials, Murali allegedly sought the illegal payment to approve catering bills submitted by Sagarmata Catering Services. A complaint revealed that these bills amounted to Rs 26 lakh for catering services provided during an ex-Chief Minister's program.

ACB Additional SP Guntur Mahindra Matthe disclosed that Murali was detained while receiving the bribe, with further investigations underway. If the allegations are upheld, Murali faces arrest and court proceedings.