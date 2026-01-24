Left Menu

ACB Sting: District Revenue Officer Arrested for Bribe

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) apprehended Palnadu District Revenue Officer Murali for accepting a Rs 3 lakh bribe to clear catering bills. The attack followed a complaint that Murali demanded money to process a cheque for Sagarmata Catering Services' Rs 26 lakh bill. Investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2026 11:17 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 11:17 IST
ACB Sting: District Revenue Officer Arrested for Bribe
ACB Aditional SP Guntur Mahindra Matthe. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) executed a sting operation at the Palnadu District Collector's office on Saturday, capturing District Revenue Officer Murali in the act of accepting a Rs 3 lakh bribe.

According to ACB officials, Murali allegedly sought the illegal payment to approve catering bills submitted by Sagarmata Catering Services. A complaint revealed that these bills amounted to Rs 26 lakh for catering services provided during an ex-Chief Minister's program.

ACB Additional SP Guntur Mahindra Matthe disclosed that Murali was detained while receiving the bribe, with further investigations underway. If the allegations are upheld, Murali faces arrest and court proceedings.

TRENDING

1
Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

 India
2
HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

 India
3
IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

 India
4
Water Safety Crisis: Indore's Battle with Contamination

Water Safety Crisis: Indore's Battle with Contamination

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026