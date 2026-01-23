SIT Grills BRS Leader K T Rama Rao As Phone-Tapping Scandal Deepens
BRS Working President K T Rama Rao was questioned by the SIT regarding alleged phone tapping during the previous BRS regime. The inquiry, focusing on unauthorized surveillance involving numerous citizens, including political figures, continues. Allegations of media misinformation and political motives persist as the probe unfolds.
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has queried BRS Working President K T Rama Rao as their investigation into alleged phone tapping during the earlier BRS administration gains momentum. Rao, son of the party's president, was summoned to the Jubilee Hills police station and questioned from 11 am to 6 pm on Friday.
Commissioner V C Sajjanar stated that the investigation seeks to unravel allegations of illegal phone surveillance that reportedly affected thousands, spanning politicians to journalists. The SIT is analyzing data and evidence meticulously and warns against spreading unverified claims.
Rama Rao claims the probe lacks substance and blames state authorities for using the case as a distraction from their shortcomings. Despite political accusations from opposition parties, no significant arrests have been made since the investigation commenced two years ago.
