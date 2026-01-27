Left Menu

Former Oil Minister in High-Profile Corruption Trial

Diezani Alison-Madueke, former Nigerian oil minister, faces trial for alleged bribery during her tenure from 2010 to 2015. Accused of accepting luxurious bribes, her trial highlights corruption in Nigeria's oil industry. Alison-Madueke denies the charges while her high-profile co-accused also face trials.

Diezani Alison-Madueke, Nigeria's former oil minister, is currently under scrutiny in a London courtroom, where she stands accused of accepting substantial bribes during her government tenure from 2010 to 2015.

Prosecutors allege Alison-Madueke enjoyed a life of opulence, facilitated by individuals who sought favors in securing lucrative oil and gas contracts. Despite the opulence she enjoyed, evidence showing any improper awarding of contracts remains unsubstantiated, say the prosecutors.

Co-defendants, including oil executive Olatimbo Ayinde and Alison-Madueke's brother, face charges connected to this intricate web of alleged conspiracy and bribery, highlighting persistent corruption challenges in Nigeria's vital oil sector.

