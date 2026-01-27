Dramatic Rescue in Jharkhand: Industrialist's Son Freed After Ordeal
The son of industrialist Devang Gandhi, Kairav, was safely rescued by police after being abducted two weeks prior in Jharkhand. A meticulous investigation led to his release, although the kidnappers remain at large. The business community commended the police for their successful operation.
In a dramatic turn of events, Kairav Gandhi, the son of a prominent industrialist, was successfully rescued by police forces from the grips of his kidnappers in Jharkhand.
The young man's harrowing ordeal began two weeks prior when he was abducted on his way to work, triggering a widespread investigation and police pursuit that saw efforts across state lines.
While the kidnappers remain unidentified, the local business community and political figures lauded the police department's dedication and skill in ensuring Kairav's safe return, even though they acknowledge that the perpetrators are still at large.
