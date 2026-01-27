Tech Titans on Trial: Social Media Giants Face Landmark Case Over Child Safety

The trial involving Meta's Instagram, ByteDance's TikTok, and Google's YouTube, set to begin in Los Angeles, could redefine how major tech companies handle child safety and user addiction. Beginning this week, jury selection will pave the way for a case closely watched by industry experts and critics alike.

This landmark case examines a 19-year-old plaintiff, identified as 'KGM', who claims her mental health suffered from prolonged social media exposure due to platforms' addictive designs. This could set a precedent for thousands of similar lawsuits nationwide.

Industry leaders such as Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg are expected to testify during the six to eight-week trial. The case draws significant parallels to historic Big Tobacco settlements, questioning the ethical responsibilities of tech giants in media design and children's mental health protection.

