Nigerian Army Rescues 11 Hostages in Midnight Operation

The Nigerian army successfully rescued 11 individuals kidnapped for 92 days during a nighttime operation along the Kaduna–Abuja highway. Utilizing surveillance equipment, troops thwarted an armed militants' attempt to relocate the hostages through a forest. Kidnappings continue to pose significant security risks in Nigeria.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 27-01-2026 20:09 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 20:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a daring late-night operation, the Nigerian army rescued 11 people from armed militants along the notorious Kaduna–Abuja highway. This successful military intervention brings hope amid persistent security challenges in the region.

Details of the operation reveal that troops from forward operating base Doka utilized long-range surveillance equipment to detect the movement of the armed abductors and their captives. The swift and precise action prevented the militants from moving the hostages through a forested area under darkness.

Kidnappings for ransom have emerged as a significant threat in northwestern Nigeria, drawing international attention, including from U.S. President Donald Trump. The burgeoning insecurity remains a pressing issue as kidnappings target vulnerable communities, with recent incidents involving over 160 churchgoers in Kaduna.

(With inputs from agencies.)

