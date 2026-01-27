Nigerian Army Rescues 11 Hostages in Midnight Operation

In a daring late-night operation, the Nigerian army rescued 11 people from armed militants along the notorious Kaduna–Abuja highway. This successful military intervention brings hope amid persistent security challenges in the region.

Details of the operation reveal that troops from forward operating base Doka utilized long-range surveillance equipment to detect the movement of the armed abductors and their captives. The swift and precise action prevented the militants from moving the hostages through a forested area under darkness.

Kidnappings for ransom have emerged as a significant threat in northwestern Nigeria, drawing international attention, including from U.S. President Donald Trump. The burgeoning insecurity remains a pressing issue as kidnappings target vulnerable communities, with recent incidents involving over 160 churchgoers in Kaduna.

(With inputs from agencies.)