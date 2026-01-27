Syria and Kurdish Forces Eye New Talks Amid Tensions

The Syrian government is preparing for new discussions with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces aimed at integrating their forces into the national framework, according to a senior official. The potential meeting is slated for later this week, possibly on Tuesday.

After a longstanding deadlock over the merging of Kurdish civilian and military institutions into the central government, a missed 2025 deadline exacerbated tensions. In response, Syrian troops advanced rapidly, gaining control of several key territories previously held by the SDF, thereby boosting President Ahmed al-Sharaa's authority.

Despite signing an integration agreement earlier in January, the two sides have yet to finalize the details. The talks, which have U.S. support, are expected to push forward these discussions. While locations remain undisclosed, it has been confirmed the talks will occur within Syria. Meanwhile, ceasefire terms have been extended until February 8, providing hope for peaceful negotiations.