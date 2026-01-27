Syria and Kurdish Forces Eye New Talks Amid Tensions
The Syrian government and Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces are set to hold talks to resolve integration issues. After missing a 2025 deadline, tensions rose as Syrian troops captured territory. Despite a ceasefire, disputes persist over the details of an integration deal signed in January 2023.
The Syrian government is preparing for new discussions with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces aimed at integrating their forces into the national framework, according to a senior official. The potential meeting is slated for later this week, possibly on Tuesday.
After a longstanding deadlock over the merging of Kurdish civilian and military institutions into the central government, a missed 2025 deadline exacerbated tensions. In response, Syrian troops advanced rapidly, gaining control of several key territories previously held by the SDF, thereby boosting President Ahmed al-Sharaa's authority.
Despite signing an integration agreement earlier in January, the two sides have yet to finalize the details. The talks, which have U.S. support, are expected to push forward these discussions. While locations remain undisclosed, it has been confirmed the talks will occur within Syria. Meanwhile, ceasefire terms have been extended until February 8, providing hope for peaceful negotiations.