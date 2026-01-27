Left Menu

India-EU Free Trade Agreement: A New Era for Global Talent Mobility

The newly concluded India-EU Free Trade Agreement is set to ease the mobility of professionals across the 27-nation bloc. This agreement will benefit various sectors, including IT and education, and provide a stable regime for Indian service providers, boosting exports and fostering economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2026 22:33 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 22:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

The conclusion of the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and the European Union marks a significant achievement in facilitating the temporary mobility of professionals across the 27-nation bloc. According to the Indian Ministry of Commerce, this deal secures market access for business visitors, intra-corporate transferees, and independent professionals.

The comprehensive agreement will establish a framework supporting India's ambition as a global hub for talent, ensuring ease of movement for Indian corporate employees in the EU. This development is set to benefit various sectors, including IT, R&D, and education, offering certainty and unlocking vast opportunities for Indian professionals within the EU market.

By covering 144 services sub-sectors, including IT, professional services, and education, the agreement promises non-discriminatory treatment and boosts services exports. With the EU opening up 102 sub-sectors, this mutually beneficial pact is poised to drive India's exports, foster innovation, and strengthen high-value global market presence.

