Dutch Coalition Forms Uncommon Minority Government

Political leaders in the Netherlands have struck a deal to form an uncommon minority government, as reported by Dutch broadcaster NOS on Tuesday. This landmark agreement between parties is expected to navigate the complexities of coalition governance.

The centrist pro-EU D66 party, which emerged victorious in the election last October, is set to partner with the conservative Christian Democrats and the right-wing VVD to create this coalition. Such an alliance aims to address pressing political challenges while maintaining stability.

Collectively, this coalition will command 66 of the 150 seats in the lower house of parliament, signifying a strategic shift in Dutch political dynamics. As the parties look to leverage their combined influence, the minority government marks a notable development in the country's democratic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)