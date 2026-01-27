Political Alliances in Tamil Nadu: A Game of Siblings
AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran addressed expectations of TVK's K A Sengottaiyan joining actor-politician Vijay's front. While AMMK rejoined the NDA, Dhinakaran expressed hopes to bring Sengottaiyan back. Despite pressure from Amit Shah and past grievances with AIADMK, Dhinakaran focuses on maintaining Amma’s regime in Tamil Nadu.
In a fresh twist to Tamil Nadu's political landscape, AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran commented on TVK chief coordinator K A Sengottaiyan's anticipated alliance with actor-politician Vijay's front.
The AMMK recently rejoined the NDA, after distancing itself due to perceived betrayals by the AIADMK-led coalition. Dhinakaran likened his relationship with Sengottaiyan to that of siblings and lamented Sengottaiyan's potential departure to TVK.
During a recent meeting, Union Home Minister Amit Shah encouraged Dhinakaran to persuade Sengottaiyan to align with the NDA. Despite Shah's appeal and historical insults from AIADMK, Dhinakaran is committed to asserting Amma's regime in the forthcoming assembly polls.
