Controversy in Homeland Security Leadership: Tillis Calls for Noem's Resignation

In a bold statement, Republican U.S. Senator Thom Tillis demanded the resignation of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. The call for her ousting came after two deadly shootings carried out by federal agents in Minnesota during immigration operations.

Senator Tillis expressed his strong disapproval, asserting that Secretary Noem's involvement in the Minnesota operations is 'disqualifying.' He emphasized that such actions should not be tolerated, urging for her immediate departure from the position.

The incidents in Minnesota have drawn widespread attention and debate, with Tillis's comments adding to the pressure on the Homeland Security Secretary amid growing scrutiny over the federal agency's handling of immigration enforcement.

