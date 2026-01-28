Left Menu

Controversy in Homeland Security Leadership: Tillis Calls for Noem's Resignation

Republican U.S. Senator Thom Tillis criticized Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, stating she should resign following two fatal shootings by federal agents during immigration operations in Minnesota. Tillis believes Noem's actions in Minnesota are disqualifying and warrant her removal from office.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 28-01-2026 04:20 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 04:20 IST
Controversy in Homeland Security Leadership: Tillis Calls for Noem's Resignation
Kristi Noem
  • Country:
  • United States

In a bold statement, Republican U.S. Senator Thom Tillis demanded the resignation of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. The call for her ousting came after two deadly shootings carried out by federal agents in Minnesota during immigration operations.

Senator Tillis expressed his strong disapproval, asserting that Secretary Noem's involvement in the Minnesota operations is 'disqualifying.' He emphasized that such actions should not be tolerated, urging for her immediate departure from the position.

The incidents in Minnesota have drawn widespread attention and debate, with Tillis's comments adding to the pressure on the Homeland Security Secretary amid growing scrutiny over the federal agency's handling of immigration enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
2
SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offices

SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offi...

 South Africa
3
Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

 Global
4
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026