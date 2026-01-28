Left Menu

Deere & Co's $70 Million Investment in North Carolina

Deere & Co is investing $70 million in a factory in North Carolina. Announced by President Trump, although initially committed to during President Biden's term, the investment will create over 150 new jobs in Kernersville.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 28-01-2026 04:20 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 04:20 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Deere & Co is set to make a significant economic impact in North Carolina with a $70 million factory investment, as announced by U.S. President Donald Trump in a recent speech.

The investment was originally planned during former President Joe Biden's administration, aiming to enhance the company's operations in Kernersville.

This move is expected to generate more than 150 jobs, contributing to local employment and boosting the region's economy.

