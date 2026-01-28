Trump's Gun Comments Stir Conflict with NRA Amid Pretti Shooting Controversy

U.S. President Donald Trump has sparked a heated debate within his own party and among gun rights advocates following his comments about Alex Pretti, the man fatally shot by a federal agent in Minneapolis. Trump's remarks criticized Pretti for carrying a gun and fully loaded magazines, aligning him against key gun rights groups, including the National Rifle Association.

The President's statements came during a brief interaction with reporters at an Iowa restaurant. Although administration officials described Pretti as a potential domestic terrorist, Trump stopped short of agreeing, saying he wasn't aware of such claims but emphasized his disapproval of Pretti's actions, calling it all 'very unfortunate.' The incident has intensified scrutiny of federal enforcement actions.

The shooting of Pretti, who legally possessed a concealed weapon, drew widespread criticism and raised critical questions about the use of force by federal agents. Bystander video contradicted initial claims by Trump officials that Pretti posed a threat. The situation has unlocked a schism among Republicans, with gun rights groups crediting such rights as historic and essential, as midterm elections approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)