Mass Canine Cull Sparks Outrage in Telangana

The alarming increase in stray dog cullings across Telangana has led to legal actions against several local officials, following activist allegations of politically motivated killings.

In Nagarkurnool district, police have registered a case against three individuals, including a sarpanch's son, over the alleged poisoning of nearly 100 dogs in Thimmaipally village, amid claims that these actions aimed to address the stray dog issue before local elections.

Further complaints involve illegal captures in Siddipet district, highlighting widespread breaches of animal protection laws, calling for thorough investigations to ensure accountability and justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)