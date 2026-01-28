Mass Canine Cull Sparks Outrage in Telangana
In Telangana, nearly 100 stray dogs were allegedly killed in Nagarkurnool, adding to a significant toll since late 2025. Activists claim these culls are connected to political promises. Legal actions target local officials, as further incidents and violations of animal protection laws are reported.
The alarming increase in stray dog cullings across Telangana has led to legal actions against several local officials, following activist allegations of politically motivated killings.
In Nagarkurnool district, police have registered a case against three individuals, including a sarpanch's son, over the alleged poisoning of nearly 100 dogs in Thimmaipally village, amid claims that these actions aimed to address the stray dog issue before local elections.
Further complaints involve illegal captures in Siddipet district, highlighting widespread breaches of animal protection laws, calling for thorough investigations to ensure accountability and justice.
