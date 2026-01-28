Left Menu

Mass Canine Cull Sparks Outrage in Telangana

In Telangana, nearly 100 stray dogs were allegedly killed in Nagarkurnool, adding to a significant toll since late 2025. Activists claim these culls are connected to political promises. Legal actions target local officials, as further incidents and violations of animal protection laws are reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 28-01-2026 10:53 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 10:53 IST
Mass Canine Cull Sparks Outrage in Telangana
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The alarming increase in stray dog cullings across Telangana has led to legal actions against several local officials, following activist allegations of politically motivated killings.

In Nagarkurnool district, police have registered a case against three individuals, including a sarpanch's son, over the alleged poisoning of nearly 100 dogs in Thimmaipally village, amid claims that these actions aimed to address the stray dog issue before local elections.

Further complaints involve illegal captures in Siddipet district, highlighting widespread breaches of animal protection laws, calling for thorough investigations to ensure accountability and justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global
2
Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

 India
3
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
4
La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Tackling Climate Change and Air Pollution Together Is Korea’s Smartest Bet

Why safe water and sanitation remain out of reach despite a decade of global action

Strong Laws, Uneven Results: How Czech Cities Shape the Real Business Environment

Services Power Indonesia’s Economy, but Barriers Still Limit Jobs, Exports, and Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026