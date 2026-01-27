Left Menu

Telangana Gears Up for February Municipal Elections

The Telangana State Election Commission has announced municipal elections in the state for February 11, covering seven municipal corporations and 116 municipalities. The election notice will be issued on January 28, with nominations closing on January 31. Final results are expected on February 13.

On Tuesday, the Telangana State Election Commission unveiled plans for statewide municipal elections set to occur on February 11, covering seven municipal corporations and 116 municipalities. The announcement marks an important step in the region's electoral process.

According to State Election Commissioner I Rani Kumudini, the election notice will be published on January 28, inviting candidates to file nominations until January 31. Post scrutiny, a definitive list of candidates will be released on February 3.

The polling is scheduled for February 11, with counting set for February 13. As officials prepare for the democratic exercise, the electoral roll lists 52.43 lakh registered voters, comprising 25.62 lakh males, 26.8 lakh females, and 640 others. Kumudini urged all voters to participate actively.

