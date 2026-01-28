EU-Vietnam Partnership: A New Era in Critical Minerals and Semiconductors

The European Union and Vietnam are poised to strengthen their trade and investment ties, focusing on critical minerals, semiconductors, and infrastructure. A draft joint statement, anticipated for adoption as the two nations enhance their diplomatic relationship, outlines plans for collaboration in these fields.

The document, yet to be finalized, mentions the EU's potential transfer of defense technology to Vietnam, fostering cooperation on 'trusted' telecom networks amidst Chinese involvement in Vietnam's 5G development. The joint statement will be signed when European Council President Antonio Costa visits Vietnam, following the reappointment of To Lam as the country's top leader.

Highlighting Vietnam's interest in rare earth processing, the document emphasizes sustainable mining practices. Furthermore, with Vietnam's growing role in semiconductor packaging and testing, the statement points to prioritizing the semiconductor supply chain. Security and infrastructure, particularly Vietnam's ambitious railway plans, are also key discussion points.

(With inputs from agencies.)