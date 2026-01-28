Left Menu

Delhi Stars Make Headway as Ayush Badoni and Priyansh Arya Join India A

Delhi's Ranji Trophy team will face Mumbai without captain Ayush Badoni and batter Priyansh Arya, as they join India A for T20 World Cup warm-up matches. Ayush Doseja will lead Delhi in their absence. India A prepares to face teams from the USA and Namibia in upcoming warm-up games.

As the Ranji Trophy contest looms, Delhi will proceed without captain Ayush Badoni and key batter Priyansh Arya. Both have been summoned by the India A team for impending T20 World Cup warm-up fixtures, thus leaving a gap in the Delhi lineup for the match against Mumbai on Thursday.

Ayush Doseja has been appointed as the interim captain to lead Delhi into the showdown set to take place at the MCA-BKC Ground. This development comes amid the anticipation surrounding India A's preparatory clashes, first with the USA at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium and later against Namibia in Bengaluru.

Earlier in the month, Badoni was lauded with his first call-up to represent the national team during their series versus New Zealand. As Delhi reorganizes its strategy, the squad under Doseja's command gears up for intensive competition.

