End of an Era: Israel Closes a Painful Chapter with Rafah Crossing Reopening Plan

For over two years, Israelis wore yellow ribbons to remember the hostages taken on Israel's deadliest day. Relief swept through the nation on Tuesday as citizens removed these symbols and turned off the haunting clock in Tel Aviv's Hostages Square, marking an end to this somber chapter.

The remains of police officer Ran Gvili, killed in the October 2023 Hamas attack, were returned to Israel, symbolizing nationwide hopes of recovering all hostages. Forensic teams carried out extensive operations in Gaza to locate and identify Gvili's body, involving search crews and intelligence teams.

Prime Minister Netanyahu announced plans to reopen Gaza's Rafah border crossing, focusing on disarming Hamas. Meanwhile, Gaza awaits the next ceasefire phase as displaced residents look forward to the border reopening, albeit challenges remain in achieving a stable peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)