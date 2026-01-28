Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP Over Seer's Unfulfilled Ritual

Akhilesh Yadav, leader of the Samajwadi Party, lambasted the BJP for allegedly obstructing Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand from taking a holy dip at the Magh Mela. Yadav claimed the incident wounded the Sanatan community, accusing the BJP of arrogance and a lack of genuine alignment with traditional values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 28-01-2026 15:50 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 15:50 IST
Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP Over Seer's Unfulfilled Ritual
Akhilesh Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

In a staunch critique, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav accused the ruling BJP of undermining religious traditions. The issue arose after Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati departed from the Magh Mela without performing a ritual bath.

Yadav alleged that local authorities prevented the seer from completing the sacred act, prompting the Shankaracharya's exit from the event. Yadav further charged the BJP with arrogance, stating its actions disturbed the Sanatan community.

The Samajwadi leader urged for respect and honor towards religious figures, emphasizing that power achieved through corruption could not justify such disrespect. He warned of the repercussions of arrogance, as outlined in religious texts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

 India
2
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
3
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
4
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026