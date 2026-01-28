Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP Over Seer's Unfulfilled Ritual
Akhilesh Yadav, leader of the Samajwadi Party, lambasted the BJP for allegedly obstructing Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand from taking a holy dip at the Magh Mela. Yadav claimed the incident wounded the Sanatan community, accusing the BJP of arrogance and a lack of genuine alignment with traditional values.
In a staunch critique, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav accused the ruling BJP of undermining religious traditions. The issue arose after Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati departed from the Magh Mela without performing a ritual bath.
Yadav alleged that local authorities prevented the seer from completing the sacred act, prompting the Shankaracharya's exit from the event. Yadav further charged the BJP with arrogance, stating its actions disturbed the Sanatan community.
The Samajwadi leader urged for respect and honor towards religious figures, emphasizing that power achieved through corruption could not justify such disrespect. He warned of the repercussions of arrogance, as outlined in religious texts.
