Left Menu

Controversy Over BMLTA's Draft Rules: BJP MP Voices Concerns

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya has formally objected to the Draft BMLTA rules, 2025, criticizing the inclusion of a savings clause that exempts previously announced projects from scrutiny. He argues that this undermines transparency and accountability. Surya urges citizens to submit their objections within the designated timeframe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-01-2026 16:21 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 16:21 IST
Controversy Over BMLTA's Draft Rules: BJP MP Voices Concerns
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Wednesday voiced strong objections to the Draft Bengaluru Metropolitan Land Transport Authority (BMLTA) rules for 2025, highlighting a controversial savings clause that he claims could allow projects to proceed without necessary oversight.

The clause, found under Rule 24, exempts previously announced infrastructure projects from requiring BMLTA approval, a move Surya warns could facilitate rubber-stamping projects without scrutiny. He accuses the Congress-led state government of using these draft rules to circumvent transparency in large-scale developments, including a costly Tunnel Road project.

Surya emphasizes the significance of institutional oversight as originally intended by the BMLTA Act enacted in 2022. By calling for citizens to submit their objections to the draft rules, he seeks to ensure accountability in Bengaluru's urban development processes. Government officials however, have yet to respond to his concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

 India
2
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
3
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
4
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026