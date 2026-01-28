Controversy Over BMLTA's Draft Rules: BJP MP Voices Concerns

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Wednesday voiced strong objections to the Draft Bengaluru Metropolitan Land Transport Authority (BMLTA) rules for 2025, highlighting a controversial savings clause that he claims could allow projects to proceed without necessary oversight.

The clause, found under Rule 24, exempts previously announced infrastructure projects from requiring BMLTA approval, a move Surya warns could facilitate rubber-stamping projects without scrutiny. He accuses the Congress-led state government of using these draft rules to circumvent transparency in large-scale developments, including a costly Tunnel Road project.

Surya emphasizes the significance of institutional oversight as originally intended by the BMLTA Act enacted in 2022. By calling for citizens to submit their objections to the draft rules, he seeks to ensure accountability in Bengaluru's urban development processes. Government officials however, have yet to respond to his concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)