Electoral Roll Revisions and Aadhaar Controversy: The Courtroom Drama

The Supreme Court resumed hearings on Wednesday over a controversial revision of electoral rolls in Bihar. A total of 19 petitions challenge the legitimacy of the campaign, referred to as the Special Intensive Revision. At the heart of the debate is whether Aadhaar should be admitted as valid proof of citizenship.

Chief Justice Surya Kant, along with Justice Joymalya Bagchi, underscored the legality of Aadhaar usage but reiterated its non-conclusiveness in determining citizenship. Contentious issues arose, with senior advocate Kapil Sibal arguing that citizenship is the Union government's prerogative, not the Election Commission's.

The Election Commission maintains that their exercise was constitutional, aiming to clarify electoral rolls before Bihar's Assembly elections. The debate emphasizes potential disenfranchisement and the integrity of the democratic process in India, with the court's final decision anticipated keenly.