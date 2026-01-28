Left Menu

Land Dispute Turns Tragic: Woman Sets Herself Ablaze in Shahjahanpur

A land dispute in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, led to a 26-year-old woman, Farana, setting herself ablaze. The conflict arose after her father's decision to divide property solely among male heirs, excluding her. The police are investigating the case, with claims and preliminary findings differing.

A land dispute in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur has resulted in tragedy as a 26-year-old woman allegedly set herself ablaze, police reported on Wednesday.

The woman, identified as Farana, is embroiled in a property division conflict following her uncle Naushad's death. According to the Superintendent of Police, Rajesh Dwivedi, Farana contested her father's decision to allocate the inheritance exclusively to male heirs.

Dwivedi also mentioned that a case has been registered, and preliminary investigations suggest that Farana set herself on fire. The incident is being probed further with Farana receiving treatment at the government medical college.

(With inputs from agencies.)

