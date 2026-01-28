U.S. Treasury Secretary Denies Intervention in Currency Markets

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent reaffirmed the country's strong dollar policy during an interview on CNBC, dispelling rumors of U.S. involvement in supporting the Japanese yen. Bessent categorically denied any intervention in currency markets, emphasizing the nation's focus on maintaining solid economic fundamentals.

When pressed on future actions, Bessent was clear that there were no plans for market interference, upholding the administration's longstanding stance on a resilient dollar. His comments come amidst growing speculation regarding the U.S. government's influence on foreign exchange rates.

Bessent's statement underlines the Treasury's commitment to transparent financial practices, reinforcing the policy's alignment with fostering economic stability both domestically and internationally. The Secretary's remarks aim to reassure markets of the U.S. government's unwavering position on currency matters.

