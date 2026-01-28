Tragic Loss: The Impact of Ajit Pawar's Untimely Death in Maharashtra Plane Crash

In a tragic incident that has sent shockwaves throughout Maharashtra, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others were killed when their chartered aircraft crashed near Baramati airport on Wednesday. The Learjet went down during a landing approach amid poor visibility, according to officials.

Pawar, affectionately known as Dada, played a pivotal role in the BJP-led government and headed the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). His sudden death leaves a significant void in the state's political arena, with many expressing grief over the loss of a prominent leader.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau is investigating the crash, which reportedly involved a lack of communication with Air Traffic Control. Eyewitnesses described a scene of chaos and multiple explosions upon impact. Meanwhile, political figures across the nation, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have conveyed their condolences.

(With inputs from agencies.)