Daring Police Pursuit: Service Pistol Heist and Arrest

A suspect accused of snatching a service pistol and attempting to murder a police officer was apprehended during a joint operation by Delhi and Tundla Police, officials reported on Friday.

Avinash, also known as Janu, was involved in an incident that occurred Thursday in South-West Delhi's Safdarjung Enclave. Alongside an accomplice, he seized a service gun from an officer and fired at him, with the intent to kill, stated Superintendent of Police (City) Ravi Shankar Prasad.

The officer involved sustained a leg injury and received hospital treatment. Following the incident, Avinash fled to Tundla to evade arrest, with a Rs 50,000 bounty placed on him by the Delhi Police. During the capture, two officers sustained minor injuries protected by their vests. Avinash is implicated in various theft, robbery, and snatching cases across Delhi, police confirmed.

