Chandigarh Schools Targeted in Bomb Threat Email Hoax

Twenty-six schools in Chandigarh were evacuated following bomb threat emails, sparking comprehensive police investigations. No explosives were found, and authorities are probing the source of the emails. Police have assured heightened security and urged the public to remain calm, emphasizing that safety is their top priority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-01-2026 20:57 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 20:57 IST
On Wednesday, 26 schools in Chandigarh faced disruption after receiving bomb threat emails, leading to the evacuation of students and staff. Police conducted thorough anti-sabotage checks but found no suspicious or explosive materials. Authorities are investigating the source of the emails, which originated from a Gmail account.

Chandigarh Senior Superintendent of Police Kanwardeep Kaur revealed that the threats prompted immediate action, with emergency services including police teams, fire brigades, ambulances, and bomb squads deployed to the targeted schools. The situation remains under review, with cyber teams examining the emails' origins and an FIR registered at the Sector 17 Police Station.

In response to these incidents, the local administration has increased police presence around schools to ensure safety. They also urged the public to report any suspicious communications and warned against spreading rumors. Meanwhile, similar threats in other cities like Amritsar and Jalandhar also proved to be unfounded.

