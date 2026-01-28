Ayush Ministry Ties Up with Zepto to Take Trusted AYUSH Products Online

In a significant step towards expanding digital access to India’s traditional healthcare systems, the Ministry of Ayush today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Ayush Export Promotion Council (AYUSHEXCIL) and Zepto Limited to facilitate structured, quality-assured online availability of AYUSH medicines and wellness products across the country.

The collaboration aims to strengthen digital discovery, regulatory compliance and consumer trust, while creating new market opportunities for AYUSH manufacturers—especially MSMEs—through responsible and transparent e-commerce integration.

Addressing the occasion through a video message, Union Minister of Ayush, Shri Prataprao Jadhav, said that innovation-led Indian startups are playing a crucial role in improving last-mile access to authentic wellness products. He noted that partnerships with credible digital platforms like Zepto demonstrate how technology can be leveraged responsibly at scale to connect India’s rich AYUSH heritage with modern, convenient and transparent distribution channels.

The Minister further underlined that the initiative aligns with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of integrating India’s traditional knowledge systems with modern digital infrastructure. He said such collaborations empower consumers with informed choices while enabling AYUSH manufacturers to expand their reach without compromising on quality, safety or regulatory standards.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, and executed by Shri Anurag Sharma, Chairman, AYUSHEXCIL, and Shri Kaivalya Vohra, Co-Founder and CEO, Zepto.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Anurag Sharma said the partnership creates a structured digital pathway for AYUSH manufacturers, particularly MSMEs, to reach a wider consumer base. He added that AYUSHEXCIL will identify and recommend eligible manufacturers that meet prescribed quality and regulatory norms, ensuring wider market access while safeguarding authenticity.

Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, emphasised that product quality, regulatory compliance and public trust remain central to the Ministry’s approach. He noted that the collaboration strengthens quality assurance frameworks, including the promotion of the AYUSH Quality Mark (AQM), while enabling the dissemination of accurate, science-backed information on AYUSH systems.

Shri Kaivalya Vohra, Co-Founder and CEO of Zepto, said that under the partnership, Zepto will host a dedicated AYUSH storefront, enabling consumers to discover verified AYUSH products with greater confidence and clarity. He highlighted that the platform will focus on transparent sourcing, regulatory compliance and a seamless digital experience.

Under the MoU, AYUSHEXCIL will recommend eligible manufacturers and review educational content for regulatory compliance, while Zepto will support product discovery through a dedicated AYUSH section on its platform. The collaboration also includes joint consumer awareness initiatives and encourages adoption of recognised quality standards.

Key Features of the MoU:

Launch of a dedicated AYUSH storefront on Zepto for easy consumer access to verified products.

Promotion of compliance with the AYUSH Quality Mark (AQM) to ensure certified quality, safety and authenticity.

Identification and recommendation of eligible AYUSH manufacturers by AYUSHEXCIL, with special focus on MSMEs.

Joint consumer awareness initiatives promoting authentic information and responsible usage of AYUSH products.

Development and dissemination of credible educational content on AYUSH systems, validated by AYUSHEXCIL.

The initiative is expected to empower AYUSH entrepreneurs to tap into India’s rapidly expanding digital marketplace while ensuring nationwide access to trustworthy, quality-assured traditional healthcare products. The MoU supports the Ministry of Ayush’s broader vision of positioning AYUSH as a global health and wellness system, in alignment with the Government’s focus on Digital India, Ease of Doing Business and Make in India.