EU-U.S. Trade Deal: A Balance of Commitments

The path to ratifying a pivotal EU-U.S. trade agreement appears promising, according to German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who highlighted the necessity for Washington to uphold its part of the bargain.

Speaking on Wednesday, Merz stressed that the groundwork for this landmark deal is in place, provided the U.S. refrains from escalating tariffs, a threat previously made by the U.S. president.

At a press conference alongside the Romanian leader, Merz firmly stated that the European Union will not tolerate any regression in the agreed terms, underscoring the importance of mutual adherence to the accord.

