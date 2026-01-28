Bihar Courts Evacuated Amid Bomb Threat Hoaxes

On Wednesday, courts in five Bihar districts faced disruption after receiving bomb threats via email. The police promptly evacuated the premises and conducted extensive searches, as per official reports.

The affected districts—Muzaffarpur, Begusarai, Siwan, Bhagalpur, and Samastipur—saw swift action with Deep Search Metal Detectors and dog squad teams deployed. While the searches yielded no incriminating evidence, officials remain vigilant.

This incident follows similar threats earlier in the month to courts in other districts, all of which proved to be hoaxes. Authorities are now focused on tracing the email sender, a task police assure will be completed promptly.

(With inputs from agencies.)