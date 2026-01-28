Left Menu

Bihar Courts Evacuated Amid Bomb Threat Hoaxes

Bomb threats sent via email to courts in five Bihar districts prompted police to evacuate premises and conduct thorough searches. Despite initial panic, all threats turned out to be hoaxes. Security checks were performed, and the police are focused on tracing the email sender.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 28-01-2026 21:07 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 21:07 IST
Bihar Courts Evacuated Amid Bomb Threat Hoaxes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, courts in five Bihar districts faced disruption after receiving bomb threats via email. The police promptly evacuated the premises and conducted extensive searches, as per official reports.

The affected districts—Muzaffarpur, Begusarai, Siwan, Bhagalpur, and Samastipur—saw swift action with Deep Search Metal Detectors and dog squad teams deployed. While the searches yielded no incriminating evidence, officials remain vigilant.

This incident follows similar threats earlier in the month to courts in other districts, all of which proved to be hoaxes. Authorities are now focused on tracing the email sender, a task police assure will be completed promptly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
2
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
3
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026