Bihar Courts Evacuated Amid Bomb Threat Hoaxes
Bomb threats sent via email to courts in five Bihar districts prompted police to evacuate premises and conduct thorough searches. Despite initial panic, all threats turned out to be hoaxes. Security checks were performed, and the police are focused on tracing the email sender.
- Country:
- India
On Wednesday, courts in five Bihar districts faced disruption after receiving bomb threats via email. The police promptly evacuated the premises and conducted extensive searches, as per official reports.
The affected districts—Muzaffarpur, Begusarai, Siwan, Bhagalpur, and Samastipur—saw swift action with Deep Search Metal Detectors and dog squad teams deployed. While the searches yielded no incriminating evidence, officials remain vigilant.
This incident follows similar threats earlier in the month to courts in other districts, all of which proved to be hoaxes. Authorities are now focused on tracing the email sender, a task police assure will be completed promptly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
