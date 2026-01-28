Left Menu

Delhi Court Deliberates on Bail Applications in Riot Conspiracy Case

The Delhi Police argued against bail for Delhi riots conspiracy case accused Salim Malik, Athar Khan, and former councillor Tahir Hussain. The court, hearing their applications after the Supreme Court granted bail to others in the case, deliberated on the accusations under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

The Delhi Police asserted in court on Wednesday that there are reasonable grounds to believe that the accusations against riot conspiracy case defendants Salim Malik, Athar Khan, and Tahir Hussain hold merit. This statement was presented as bail hearings commenced in front of Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai.

Prosecutors argued that, despite the Supreme Court recently granting bail to five others in the related case, the charges against Malik, Khan, and Hussain warranted refusing their bail applications. All three stand accused under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act related to the 2020 Delhi riots.

The case, drawing intense scrutiny, centers around alleged conspiracies and organizing efforts leading to the riots. With accusations of inflammatory speeches and covert meetings, the involvement of the three defendants remains under sharp legal assessment. A decision on their bail is expected imminently.

(With inputs from agencies.)

