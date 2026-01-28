Delhi Court Deliberates on Bail Applications in Riot Conspiracy Case

The Delhi Police asserted in court on Wednesday that there are reasonable grounds to believe that the accusations against riot conspiracy case defendants Salim Malik, Athar Khan, and Tahir Hussain hold merit. This statement was presented as bail hearings commenced in front of Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai.

Prosecutors argued that, despite the Supreme Court recently granting bail to five others in the related case, the charges against Malik, Khan, and Hussain warranted refusing their bail applications. All three stand accused under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act related to the 2020 Delhi riots.

The case, drawing intense scrutiny, centers around alleged conspiracies and organizing efforts leading to the riots. With accusations of inflammatory speeches and covert meetings, the involvement of the three defendants remains under sharp legal assessment. A decision on their bail is expected imminently.

